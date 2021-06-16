Movie Reviews

‘Luca’ review: even for Pixar, this small-scale tale is a breath of fresh air

Disney Pixar
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is the author of The Pixar Theory and the novel Killerjoy, plus he hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics. He's looking to get some sleep eventually.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Sleater-Kinney - 'Path of Wellness'
Next ArticleJoker’s Hand Interview: “I want us to push this band as far as we can go.“