Music Reviews

‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST’ REVIEW: Tyler’s latest is a sun-soaked late era opus

Columbia
Mark Wesley

Mark is a 20-something-year-old Maryland native currently residing in the midwest. Chances are, you'll probably catch him binging Star Trek: Deep Space Nine while arguing to his friends why Sisko is the best captain. Mark is currently going to school for journalism/media production where, throughout the semester, he is a DJ for the local radio station. He also is deathly obsessed with Chipotle

Previous ArticleEverything But The Everything Releases “Blue Sun” with Olivia Barchard
Next ArticleHeavenly Reyna Interview: On songwriting and ‘Exit’ (Acoustic)