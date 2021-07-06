Book Reviews

‘Six Crimson Cranes’ review: Elizabeth Lim’s new fairy tale duology takes flight

Knopf
Emily Wolfe

Emily Wolfe is a writing and religious studies major at the University of Pittsburgh. She likes crossword puzzles, old musicals, and movies about newspapers. Also, books.

Previous Article'No Sudden Move' review: Soderbergh sulks with a top-notch cast but bloated story
Next ArticleEP Review: Radiolarian - "The Man That Time Forgot"