Album review: Grey Fields Drop Lucent ‘Vesna’

Chicago-based art-rock/prog-rock outfit Grey Fields recently released their album, Vesna, which according to the band “revolves around the concept of cycles. It’s moody and filled with existential questions, sort of similar to a band like Radiohead.”

Made up of Alex Dzamtovski (vocals, guitar, keys), Adam Repp (bass, vocals), and John Polischuk (drums), Grey Fields’ genesis occurred in 2016. In 2017, they released their self-titled album, followed by an EP, Sometimes the Dark Outweighs the Wonder, in 2019.

Grey Fields describes their sound, saying, it “combines elements of folk and rock but often fuses that with classical music in terms of structure and instrumentation.”

Encompassing 10-tracks, the album begins with “The Luck,” a short, languorous tune serving as a portentous intro. From a purely subjective viewpoint, entry points include “Weather the Storm,” rolling out on lysergic, dreamy washes of low-slung prog-rock savors. Alex’s wistful voice imbues the lyrics with floating elegiac timbres. When the cello enters, the song assumes luminous undulating waves of coloration.

Fusions of jazz aromas and psychedelic art-rock suffuse “Maybe My Next Day,” accompanied by Repp’s finessed popping bassline, giving the tune subtle yet redolent affluence. Whereas “Halfway Home” offers dark, reverie-like sailing textures enhanced by the winged hues of the cello. Vaguely reminiscent of Led Zeppelin merged with Queensryche, the melody balances betwixt and between gliding and suspension.

“Palm Trees” amalgamates hints of shoegaze, art-rock, and prog-rock into soft velvety filaments, coasting on cashmere breezes furnished by the burnished sheen of Yoed Nir’s sumptuous cello. Tinted by timbres, Alex’s voice infuses the lyrics with gentle fragrances.

The percussion on “Zero Sum Game,” along with the fat, resonant bassline, gives the song a palpitating rhythm, while Alex’s brooding voice conveys aching sorrow. The last track, “Every Now and Then and Always,” opens on mournful, wafting tones flowing into a kaleidoscopic hovering soundscape, followed by taking on scintillating colors rife with a buoyant patina.

Simultaneously translucent and alluring, Vesna bestows graceful successions of opulent, yet moody prog-rock capped by pensive vocals.

