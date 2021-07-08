Movie Reviews

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978′ review: A rock n’ roll supernatural horror with slasher movie tendencies

Netflix
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. former podcaster. TV Editor for The Young Folks. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleMusic Premiere: Wild Americans – “Again”
Next ArticleBuckcherry Interview: Josh Todd on the new record and twenty years of Buckcherry