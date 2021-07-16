Album review: CLOUDLAND impress with vivid, eloquent lyrics on ‘Where We Meet’

The band out of Athens, Georgia, known as CLOUDLAND releases their debut album, Where We Meet, a 10-track collection of songs spanning stylistic savors of indie-rock, pop, and folk music.

Made up of four outstanding musicians, CLOUDLAND got together four years ago, taking the name—CLOUDLAND—from Cloudland Canyon, one of Georgia’s pristine state parks, a place of collective memories for the members of the band.

CLOUDLAND explains the album, “‘Where We Meet’ embodies the ideal of commonality we share as human beings…we all love, we all fight, we all fear, we all laugh, we all feel. All these expressions and feelings are opportunities for us to come together, to meet, and realize we have more in common than not.”

The album begins with “Sunday Afternoon,” opening on a strumming acoustic guitar flowing into wistful vocals, creamy with soft coloration. As the rhythm enters, the tune takes on gentle, gleaming layers of sound, gliding on elongated undulations.

Speaking subjectively, entry points include the title track, riding a seesawing guitar topped by delicious edgy vocals. Then the music mousses up with strata of fuzzy guitars, adding heft and resonance. Vaguely reminiscent of the Kings of Leon, this is a captivating song because of its potently contagious flow, a flow rippling with brawny energy.

“St. Elmo” travels on SoCal soft rock/pop flavors capped by rich, evocative vocals rife with the electric feeling gained from companionship.

According to the band, “’St. Elmo’ is about having someone by your side that can take all the confusion of self-doubt away by just holding your hand. Even when we don’t see ourselves as someone worth loving. Someone has our backs. They clear our mind.”

“On the bridge in Chattanooga / You told me that I wouldn’t lose ya / Honey you’re the only thing that clears my mind / I need time and you’re gonna make it / In your eyes I can’t fake it / I don’t understand the way you understand.”

“Lights” blends galvanizing alt-rock with tinges of pop, offering a dazzling, intoxicating tune pushing forth on a driving beat. A glistening wall of guitars infuses the chorus with sizzling, blooming colors, at once bewitching and exciting.

Although short, the instrumental piece “Sunday Evening” presents the sensation of drifting, and then segues seamlessly into “Walking Away,” giving off tangs of Brit-pop merged with heady alt-rock washes. Full of the unrestrained passion of longing, the vocals imbue the lyrics with aching s appeal.

“I saw you walking away / And there’s nothing that I could say / We said we needed a change / Does that mean you leave or stay / I gotta know it.”

CLOUDLAND has it going on! Where We Meet discharges fresh, imaginative patinas of swanky alt-rock along with eloquent lyricism. This is a grand album.

