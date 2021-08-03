Book Reviews

‘Fresh’ review: Margot Wood retells ‘Emma’ with a new spin

Amulet Books
Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez is a Latinx book reviewer, cinephile and writer from Southern California. She loves to read own voices literature, sci fi, fantasy, and anything in between. You can usually find her reading slow burn fanfic or watching documentaries online. Keep up to date on her most recent reads on her instagram @pagecactus

Previous Article'The Dead and the Dark' review: Courtney Gould's debut is horrific and thrilling
Next Article'Dynasty' 4x12 review: "Everything but Facing Reality" exposes the truth of Cristal to Blake