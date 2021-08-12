Movie Reviews

‘Coda’ review: A heartwarming, coming-of-age drama about listening without hearing

Apple TV+
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous ArticlePhoenix Film Festival 2021: Five films to look out for this year
Next ArticleJimkata Interview: On Songwriting and ‘Bonfires’