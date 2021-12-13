TV Reviews

‘Nancy Drew’ 3×09 review: “The Voices in the Frost” pushes Ace to face his feelings for Nancy

Shane Harvey/The CW
Justin Carreiro

Justin is a fun-loving twenty-something living in downtown Toronto, Canada. He’s an avid TV buff, movie fan, and gamer. In addition to writing for The Young Folks, he has contributed to Entertainment Weekly's The Community, Virgin, TV Fanatic, FANDOM, and his blog, City Boy Geekiness.

Previous Article'Single All the Way' review: A heartwarming, but predictable Christmas rom-com
No Newer Articles