Movie Reviews

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler review: Maybe the real multiversal threats were the friends we made along the way

Sony Pictures
Amanda Reimer

Amanda is a twenty-something Texan now residing in Los Angeles. When she's not entrenched in a sci-fi series or a network procedural, she works as a stage manager for live theater throughout the city or is working with animals. Having experience in multiple entertainment industries, she's always been drawn to television and has an invested interest in fandom and the way fanbases interact with their media and its creators.

Previous Article'Survivor 41' finale review: "One Thing Left To Do ... Win" surprises with a great winner
No Newer Articles