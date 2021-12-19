‘Survivor 41’ finale review: “One Thing Left To Do … Win” surprises with a great winner

Survivor 41 flipped the script to give us a pleasantly surprising winner. “One Thing Left To Do … Win” ended a complex and conflicting season with a thrilling endgame and satisfying finish. Sometimes a season is remembered mostly for its winner, where all the trials and tribulations are forgotten but the winner stands out on its own.

Erika walking away as the Sole Survivor completed a great story of an understated player rising through the game to use the expectations against her to control the momentum. She very well is a top-notch strategic, social, and competitive winner, and it’s an iconic win as Erika is the first Canadian winner, the first winner of Filipino descent, and the first woman in seven seasons to win Survivor US.

One of her key landmarks is using the fire from the previous Tribal Council to emotionally manipulate and push the next decision. She had every right to turn the tide against Deshawn, especially since his “truthbomb” was directed at her. Instead, she toyed with the betrayal and used that opportunity to explore any option that worked for her (and by extension, Heather).

Erika walked away from Deshawn’s betrayal in a much better position, both from the reputation of the castaways still in the game and the opinions of the jury. During the Top 5 phase, I’d say that Deshawn and Xander cemented how they weren’t going to win the game. For Deshawn, it’s due to the truthbomb that blew up in his face—that move hurt him more than he could’ve predicted.

In Xander’s case, his decision to blindside Ricard fumbled his chances badly. Granted, Ricard was the biggest threat still left in the game, and when a player loses a key immunity challenge, you should (in most cases) take the opportunity to strike. Xander had every right to vote out Ricard to further his game. However, he shouldn’t have led Ricard on and dangled the possibility of using the hidden immunity idol to save him.

Ricard’s life in the game was hanging in the balance; without the idol, he would be voted out. Top 5 is too late in the game to savagely betray someone with a blindside; there’s no room for them to process and think it over in the jury. Xander should’ve been honest about not saving Ricard—he effectively spited a jury member who could’ve fought for him.

The other baffling move was Xander’s decision to bring Erika to the finals. He reasoned it as him not giving her the opportunity to have a flashy move by winning the fire-making challenge. However, he carried a strong threat to the end. Heather would’ve been the obvious person for him to take to the end—she was never going to win Survivor 41 based on her poor performance and minimal connections. By bringing Erika, he surrounded himself with two equally strong players (Deshawn and Erika) who could hold their own and had great Survivor resumes to compete for jury votes.

CBS

Ricard’s elimination at Top 5 was expected. As mentioned above, he couldn’t make it to the end without winning immunity or having an idol protect. Ricard had built himself up as too much of a threat, and the perception of the players was that Ricard had a strong chance to win Survivor 41. The players eliminating a strong player was a good move on their part, but it could’ve blown up in their faces had they not taken the opportunity (Xander notwithstanding). His making it this far into the game showed that he mustered the energy and had a lucky streak, but his days were numbered early on.

On the other hand, Heather’s elimination was surprising since she seemed like an easy spot as the non-winning finalist. Her fire-making challenge against Deshawn will go down as the most unpredictable Top 4 challenge in Survivor history. I’m not a fan of the Final 4 fire-making challenge as it hinders the game and focuses more on skill than strategy. But in this one case, the fire-making challenge delivered on the excitement and thrill that Survivor hoped for. The win could’ve gone in either Deshawn’s or Heather’s way if their fire had reached the top first. And Heather might’ve won the challenge with her come-from-behind rise. Still, she wouldn’t have won Survivor 41 regardless if she had won the fire.

The jury questioning and roundtable locked it in for Erika—it was clear she was going to win Survivor 41. She seamlessly explained her gameplay and eliminated any doubts with answers that both made her look great and gave her more agency in Survivor. It’s one of the strongest final Tribal Council performances we’ve seen in years that didn’t feel like her win was locked in. Based on the makeup of the jury, both Deshawn and Xander had key alliance members who could’ve voted for them. So, for Erika to walk away with all but one jury vote, her season performance and final explanations most likely tipped the scales in her favor.

Deshawn suffered from not recognizing his faults during Survivor 41. It’s one thing to craft a narrative and present it to the jury, but it’s another to be aware of one’s own self and faults. Deshawn was an emotional player who made rash decisions that blew up in his face. His trying to paint a different picture worked against him; he had a hurdle based on his previous game, but his fumbling of the answers cost him a few votes.

Xander, on the other hand, lost due to the sum of all the parts. He had a strong social game, but he wasn’t aware of the game around him; he made decisions that worked against his better judgment or he didn’t know what was going on. The jury treated him like a lovable little brother, and the final Tribal Council reflected that dismissing tone.

“One Thing Left To Do … Win” and its casual reunion, “Survivor After Show,” was a thrilling finale that seemed to be going on the fly. The finale ramped up to deliver a fun ending that wasn’t expected or predictable, but the reunion felt too secondary at times. The benefit of players getting to watch the season first before the reunion is that they can process the season, learn the truth of the game, and discuss any animosity. I would’ve liked more hard-hitting questions and drama at the finale. Hopefully, that will change for future seasons, but overall, Survivor 41 had a great finale to end a sometimes-frustrating season.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

