Movie Reviews

‘Swan Song’ review: Mahershala Ali charges and smoothens this survey of quietus

Apple TV+
Nguyen Le

A lover of films, games, and food hailing from a land across the Atlantic. You bet I can make butt-kicking ca phe sua da. Clueless at talking dirty, adequate at talking movies. Could *always* use more friends on Twitter and Facebook.

Previous Article'Spider-Man: No Way Home' spoiler review: Maybe the real multiversal threats were the friends we made along the way
Next Article‘Heaux Tales’ review: Jazmine Sullivan gives an exclusive peek into the realities of modern woman