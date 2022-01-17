TV Reviews

‘Archive 81’ review: This Netflix series is a nightmarish dream come true

QUANTRELL D. COLBERT/NETFLIX
Amanda Reimer

Amanda is a twenty-something Texan now residing in Los Angeles. When she's not entrenched in a sci-fi series or a network procedural, she works as a stage manager for live theater throughout the city or is working with animals. Having experience in multiple entertainment industries, she's always been drawn to television and has an invested interest in fandom and the way fanbases interact with their media and its creators.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' 3x11 review: "The Spellbound Juror" showcases how well the Drew Crew works together
Next Article'One Piece' Chapter 1037 Manga Recap: Kaidou's pride and Joyboy