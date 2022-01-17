Comics & Graphic Novels

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1037 Manga Recap: Kaidou’s pride and Joyboy

Viz Media, TYF Illustration
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous Article'Archive 81' review: This Netflix series is a nightmarish dream come true
Next Article'Scream' review: The fifth installment of this slasher satire cuts deep