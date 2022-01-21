TV Features

How ‘Community’ and ‘Station Eleven’ capture our finite time together

NBC/HBO Max/TYF Illustration
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. former podcaster. TV Editor for The Young Folks. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous Article'The 355' review: This all-female spy thriller is not the representation we asked for
Next Article'The Pink Cloud' review: An unusually cathartic pandemic drama