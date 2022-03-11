Movie Reviews

‘Turning Red’ review: Director Domee Shi crafts a charming coming-of-age story for Pixar

Pixar
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'The Batman' review: The Dark Knight returns with a more hopeful take on vengeance
No Newer Articles