Lil Nas X releases latest single ‘Late To Da Party’

In 2021, Lil Nas X reached a new level of star power. His smash album MONTERO saw him step into the spotlight and fully present himself as not just a pop star, but an artist with a voice worth listening to in full. Everything seemed to be bigger for him. The memes were larger and so was the litany of controversies. Satan shoes, giving Lucifer a lapdance, and much more. Yet, whereas these were outrageous gags, the music of MONTERO carried beyond the gimmicks.

For a debut album, MONTERO was a full, all-encompassing release. The record was a marriage between Lil Nas’ infectious hooks and melodies with moments of deep introspection. It was wildly successful and landed the artist firmly into the modern pop lexicon. Now, after a months-long hiatus and supposed beef with BET, Lil Nas X finally makes his return.

The video is, unsurprisingly, hilarious. Gibson Hazard directs the music video and Lil Nas X is joined by NBA YoungBoy.

The song, entitled “Late to Da Party”, poses to be another smash hit with snippets of the track going viral on social media. No one knows just yet if there will be another album on the horizon, but if we know Lil Nas X, he’ll keep us on our toes! Stream the song “Late to Da Party” below!