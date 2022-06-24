Charlie Puth and Jungkook break the internet with collab on “Left and Right”

Following the recent announcement that they were going on a hiatus in order to pursue solo activities, BTS fans (known as ARMY) have been awaiting news of what type of projects the seven members would be taking on next. Following the news that rapper J-Hope would be headlining a stage at this year’s Lollapalooza, more news came with singer-songwriter Charlie Puth announcing his upcoming collaboration with singer Jungkook. The two have joined forces for Puth’s latest single, pop number “Left and Right.”

Puth announced the team-up through his TikTok a week ago with the video in question has amassed 24 million views since. Puth, having released “See You Again” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Selena Gomez in the past, is decidedly poised for the type of easy radio play and is markedly more interesting when paired with another singer and/or artist.

The video, directed by Drew Kirsch, shows the singer visiting a counselor as he tries to get over a past love. This is the third single that Puth has released this year, following “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious,” leading up to his third solo album, Charlie, anticipated to be released later this year.

This marks the first major solo collaboration for the BTS singer, with Jungkook and Puth’s vocals melding nicely together for a fun and breezy summer bop. Accompanied with a loose and vibrant music video, it marks just the start of solo activities for what is the biggest band in the world.

Watch the music video below.