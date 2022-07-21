Music Reviews

‘Special’ review: Lizzo’s new album is exactly what the world needs

Lizzo - Special
Atlantic Records
Isis Prince

Isis (or Izzy) is a twenty-two year old writer with a love for music and pop culture. When they aren't writing, they enjoy photography and discovering new artists.

Previous Article'Where the Crawdads Sing' review: Big screen book adaptations must do what they can to survive
No Newer Articles