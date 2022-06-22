Music Reviews

‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ review: Post Malone punches below his musical weight

Twelve Carat Toothache album cover for Post Malone
Mercury Records/Republic Records
Joshua Yoo

Joshua Yoo is a student and music journalist currently studying at the University of Southern California.

Previous ArticleThe 60 best LGBTQ+ films of the 21st Century so far
Next Article'Spiderhead' review: This Netflix sci-fi thriller could use a stronger dose