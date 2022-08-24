House of the Dragon After Show S1E1: ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ [Podcast]

House of the Dragon is finally here (and managed to not crash HBO Max’s servers). In the show’s series premiere “The Heirs of the Dragon,” we meet the Targaryen family 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen is born. In a time of peace, heirs must still be chosen, but King Viserys (Paddy Considine) refuses to name his oldest child, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), the heir, instead relying on the possible birth of a son.

In this episode of House of the Dragon After Show, my guest and I chat about the premiere, what we liked and disliked, and why we prefer Matt Smith in a bow tie.

Content warning: we do dive deep into the traumatic birthing scene. We were not a fan.

“The Heirs of the Dragon” was written by Ryan J. Condal and directed by Miguel Sapochnik. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and Sian Brooke.

If you’re interested in other Game of Thrones content on the site, you can check out our previous Game of Thrones podcast, Queen’s Landing.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. CST on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes of House of the Dragon After Show drop every Wednesday on Spotify.

