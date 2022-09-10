‘Nothing More to Tell’ review: Karen McManus does not disappoint

I read Nothing More to Tell, the latest from thriller queen Karen McManus, in less than 48 hours. It has it all—true crime shows, elite prep schools, potential child murderers… What’s not to love?

An unsolved murder

Brynn has wanted to be a journalist since eighth grade, but in the last few weeks, she’s watched that dream trickle down the drain. After being fired from her school newspaper and waitlisted at her dream school, her parents declare that they’re moving her back to her hometown. Determined to get back on her feet, Brynn applies to an internship at Motive, the true crime show, and wows them with a pitch: she wants to solve the shocking, unsolved murder of her favorite teacher that happened four years ago.

Tripp Talbott, Brynn’s ex-best friend, was in the woods the day Mr. Larkin was found dead, along with two of their classmates. Without his testimony, the other two might have been blamed for the murder. They’ve kept him close ever since.

Brynn arrives on the first day of school determined to get close to Tripp again, along with anyone else who holds clues or answers. But the deeper she digs into the past, the more unpleasant secrets she uncovers about her school, her teacher, and her former friend.

Less character chaos

One strength of this novel was its focus. While most of McManus’s novels have three or four points of view, this has only two: Brynn and Tripp. Personally, I’m not a fan of many different points of view, even though this author handles them expertly. There’s always one character who bores me, or, conversely, one who outshines the rest. But Brynn and Tripp were both strong characters who I really enjoyed.

Brynn had this incredible drive and level head balanced with just enough recklessness to drive you a bit crazy. I was a bit disappointed that her family, besides her sister, played such a small role in the story, but Tripp had enough family drama to make up for it. His relationship with his mother is beautiful and heartbreaking.

A rushed ending

It wouldn’t be a Karen McManus novel without a healthy share of shocking twists and turns, and this novel fires on all cylinders. Leading up the the finale, the twists and reveals start to come faster and faster, and while the fast pace is exhilarating, it’s also a bit much. I think the story would have benefitted from slowing down and exploring more of the complicated emotions. But it kept me glued to the page, so how can I complain?

Karen McManus superfans and new thriller lovers alike will adore this book. Run to the bookstore and cancel your weekend plans immediately!

Nothing More to Tell was published on August 30, 2022.