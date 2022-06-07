Book Reviews

‘Two Truths and a Lie’ review: April Henry’s latest thriller is fun, but forgettable

Christy Ottaviano Books
Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous Article‘Crimes of the Future’ review: Dear David, love Cronenberg
Next ArticleJune 2022 New Book Releases: Summer Reads