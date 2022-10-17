Book Reviews

‘Pretty Dead Queens’ review: Alexa Donne’s latest thriller is full of small town secrets

Crown
Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous ArticleHouse of the Dragon After Show S1 E8: "The Lord of the Tides" [Podcast]
Next Article'Halloween Ends' review: Is this really the end of Michael Myers?