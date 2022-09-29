House of the Dragon After Show S1 E6: “The Princess and the Queen” [Podcast]

Is this the first Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon episode? It’s 10 years later and King’s Landing is full of non-Velaryon children and not enough dragons. Queen Alicent is running the show as King Viserys denies that anything is wrong and Rhaenerya learns politics too late.

My guest this week is Jose Cordova, a contributor to The Young Folks. We chat about how much we loved the portrayal of Laenor from actor John Macmillian, the new cast, the loss of Laena, and the thing we’ve all been waiting for—dragon lore.

“The Princess and the Queen” is written by Sara Hess and directed by Miguel Sapochnik. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Ryan Corr, Ty Tennant, John Macmillan, and Nanna Blondell.

If you’re interested in other Game of Thrones content on the site, you can check out our previous Game of Thrones podcast, Queen’s Landing.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. CST on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes of House of the Dragon After Show drop every Wednesday on Spotify.