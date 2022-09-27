Mad Men Men S1E11: ‘Indian Summer’ [Podcast]

Take a break from your passive exercise regime, it’s time for another episode of Mad Men Men. This week, we’re unpacking our suitcases for “Indian summer,” the 11th episode of Season 1. Peggy’s first pitch goes down to the wire(s). Don’s affair with Rachel has Betty all hot and bothered. Roger tries makeup for the first time, and is Peggy finally learning to take her work home with her?

In case this is your first time digging into Mad Men Men, this podcast tackles Mad Men from the perspective of someone who hasn’t really watched the show, someone who went through it once a long time ago, and a superfan who watches excessively it instead of having a functional social life. You can find our previous episodes here.

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015. The show stars Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Robert Morse, and many more. The opening instrumental theme heard at the beginning of this podcast is “A Beautiful Mine” by RJD2. Podcast illustration is by Jon Negroni. You can find more TYF podcasts here.

