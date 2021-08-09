Watch the first trailer for ‘Midnight Mass’ from the creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

Netflix horror projects really are on a streak. Who knows, maybe the month of September will hit an all-time high on newly-released horror movies and shows? Netflix really seems to be prepping for October and, by the time Halloween rolls around, the streaming service will have plenty of eerie content around. Sure, it may be all coincidental and a bunch of the shows and movies may just happen to fall under the horror genre. Regardless, their upcoming series Midnight Mass is shaping up to be a must watch.

The seven-episode horror-mystery series asks the question “why”—repeatedly. Yes, that’s right, after a mystery starts unfolding in the trailer, a character starts chanting “why,” making everything seem highly ominous. The chanting in the trailer fits with the religious undertone, too. While Crockett Island serves as the major setting, another major setting is the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The series mostly centers on a small community trying to solve the menacing supernatural mystery.

Created by Mike Flanagan, also the creator of The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass certainly feels like another ghost story with flickering lights and the appearance of a glitchy, nonhuman woman (spirit?). The violin playing in the trailer certainly adds to the trailer’s intrigue and suspense.

Executively produced by Flanagan (also: Dobaara: See Your Evil) and Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Haunting of Hill House, Ouija: Origin of Evil), the two worked together in the past on the successful The Haunting of Hill House series. Like the rest of the horror movies or shows released over the 2021 summer, Midnight Mass may just get you in the right mood for Halloween a little over a month later.

Check out the synopsis and the official trailer:

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven episode limited series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

Midnight Mass is slated to be released on Netflix Sept. 24.

