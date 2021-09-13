The holiday season turns sour in Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ teaser

The comic character Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has made an appearance in Marvel’s Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012,) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015,) Captain America: Civil War (2016,) and Avengers: Endgame (2019,) but now he finally gets his own miniseries on Disney+: Hawkeye. Marvel released the trailer for the superhero-drama Sept. 13.

Hawkeye takes place during the holiday season, and the iconic (and in this case, ironic) Christmas song—“It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”—plays in the background. It’s been awhile since Hawkeye got to spend Christmas day with his family, but it’ll have to wait—the past has caught up to him.

For Marvel lovers, maybe you will recognize the bad guy Hawkeye’s chasing after (although the antagonist here may be unclear from the teaser alone). Despite jingle bells ringing, snow dusting down, a cozy Christmas atmosphere, there are plenty of fight scenes. Hawkee teams up with the “world’s greatest archer,” fan favorite Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfield. The teaser humorously ends with Hawkee saying, “Oh, this is some Christmas.”

Created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men,) and based on Hawkeye by Stan Lee and Don Heck, the series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. Hawkeye is executively produced by Kevin Feige (Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy,) Louis D’Esposito (Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man,) Victoria Alonso (Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man, Kingdom of Heaven,) Trinh Tran (Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man,) Rhys Thomas (Comrade Detective,) Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Bridgerton, Pitch), and Brad Winderbaum (Thor: Ragnarok.)

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ Nov. 24.