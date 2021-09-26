Television

‘The Morning Show’ 2×02 review: “It’s Like the Flu” is still getting ready to get ready

AppleTV+
Claire Di Maio

Claire Di Maio lives on the East Coast with a lot of Broadway paraphernalia and enough books to fill a small library. She loves period dramas, firmly believes Frasier is the best 90s sitcom, and will never be over the time she was in the same room as Greta Gerwig.

Previous Article'Survivor 41' season premiere review: "A New Era" introduces a new game with the same elements
Next Article'Stargirl' 2x07 review: "Summer School: Chapter Seven" pushes Yolanda to decide her future