Mad Men Men S1E2: ‘Ladies Room’ [Podcast]

On Episode 2 of Mad Men Men, we return to Madison Avenue to discuss the second episode of Mad Men. We continue our conversation from last week about the show’s handling of sexism and out-of-place 60s references. Plus we start digging into the motivations behind Don Draper’s infidelity and romantic aspirations. In case you skipped the pilot, this podcast tackles Mad Men from the perspective of someone who hasn’t really watched the show, someone who went through it once a long time ago, and a superfan who watches excessively it instead of having a functional social life. Missed our last episode? Check out our discussion of the pilot here.

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015. The show stars Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Robert Morse, and many more. The opening instrumental theme heard at the beginning of this podcast is “A Beautiful Mine” by RJD2. Podcast illustration is by Jon Negroni. You can find more TYF podcasts here.

The hosts of this episode are Jon Negroni, Will Ashton, and Michael Overhulse.

