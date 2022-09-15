House of the Dragon After Show S1 E4: “King of the Narrow Sea” [Podcast]

In House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea,” things get a little shippy. Let’s talk about it.

It’s been four years since Daemon was last in King’s Landing, and he’s welcomed back by all in the city. The good tidings don’t last long however as Rhaenyra tries to find freedom in a cage. We get more insight into how Alicent is feeling (not great), and Daemon and Rhaenyra grow closer.

Dragon count: 1

My guest this week is Amanda Reimer, a freelancer for Collider and occasional contributor to The Young Folks. Amanda and I talk about fandoms and shipping, and discuss Rhaenyra and Daemon’s ship name.

“King of the Narrow Sea” was written by Ira Parker and directed by Clare Kilner. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey.

If you’re interested in other Game of Thrones content on the site, you can check out our previous Game of Thrones podcast, Queen’s Landing.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. CST on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes of House of the Dragon After Show drop every Wednesday on Spotify.

Advertisement