House of the Dragon After Show S1 E5: “We Light the Way” [Podcast]

My first returned guest to House of the Dragon After Show is also the show’s very first guest, Sara Henry. This week, we discuss Criston Cole and honor, gay characters in Game of Thrones, and whether or not this was the right episode to send us ten years into the future.

Tensions are high—an engagement takes place, but Laenor’s sexuality comes up against his duty to the realm while Rhaenyra rejects Criston’s proposal. King Viserys’ condition worsens while he worries about his legacy. Daemon commits a murder, then skips along his way.

“We Light the Way” was written by Charmaine De Grate and directed by Clare Kilner. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Fabien Frankel, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn, and Solly McLeod.

