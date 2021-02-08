Books

‘Fat Chance, Charlie Vega’ interview: Author Crystal Maldonado on body positivity, friendship, and representation

Crystal Maldonado / Penguin Random House
Sabrien Abdelrahman

Sabrien Abdelrahman is a student at the College of William & Mary, where she also works as a Writing Resources Center consultant. When not obsessing over books, she is likely attempting some writing of her own or binging performance poetry videos on YouTube.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' 2x3 review: "The Secret of Solitary Scribe" delivers a big red herring
No Newer Articles