5 books to read if you love ‘To All the Boys’

Are you currently binging the To All the Boys films on Netflix in preparation for watching the last installment, To All the Boys: Always and Forever? Will you miss Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as soon as the credits roll?

Here are five YA book recommendations for you to become just as obsessed with when you’re aching for more love stories.

Bloomsbury

Love is a Revolution by Renée Watson

In Love Is a Revolution, by award-winning author Renée Watson, plus size girls are beautiful and get the guys, the girl clique is not shallow but has convictions, and the ultimate love story is showing radical love to the people in your life, including to yourself. Readers will love watching the main character Nala as she falls deeper into weaving her lies and into love as she learns all the ways love is hard, and how self-love is revolutionary.

Simon & Schuster

A Pho Love Story by Loan Le

Debut author Loan Le pens a funny, smart romantic comedy, in which two Vietnamese-American teens fall in love and must navigate their newfound relationship amid their families’ age-old feud about their competing, neighboring restaurants.

Simon & Schuster

The Meet Cute Project by Rhiannon Richardson

The Meet Cute Project is a sweet, hijinks-filled rom-com about a teen girl who will do whatever it takes to find a date for her sister’s wedding. This is all while trying to survive junior year, juggling every school club offered, and acing all of her classes.

Balzer + Bray

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant

This charming debut romantic comedy by Elise Bryant is filled with Black Girl Magic. Sixteen-year-old Tessa Johnson rarely sees herself reflected in the pages of the romance novels she loves. The only place she’s a true leading lady is in her own writing. But when she goes to her first workshop, in the creative writing program of a prestigious art school, she finds the words just aren’t coming. The solution? Find some inspiration in a real-life love story of her own to refill her creative well.

Greenwillow Books

All the Things We Never Knew by Liara Tamani

Critically acclaimed author Liara Tamani returns with her sophomore novel that follows two Black teenagers as they discover how first love, heartbreak, betrayal, and family can shape you. But how much love can you give another person when you don’t love yourself?

Advertisement