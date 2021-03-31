April 2021 New Book Releases: Both happy love stories and dark thrillers abound

Another month, another new batch of books to add to the TBR! As spring comes on in full force, the air is getting warmer (at least here in California), and businesses begin to open as vaccines are widely distributed. For the first time in a year, we’re starting to feel a little hopeful again, and many of these new April releases reflect that warm, hopeful spirit. However, several new releases also promise darker stories that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

Simon and Schuster Books For Young Readers

The Cost of Knowing by Brittney Morris (April 6)

What would you do if every time you touched an object or person, you could see their future? That’s the question posed in The Cost of Knowing, an intense and wonderful book by Brittney Morris. Dedicated to young Black men, you need to read this heartbreaking and important book.

Delacorte Press

Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau (April 6)

This fun, light debut will sweep you away on a romantic adventure. Mia is spending the summer in Paris, where she is supposed to be focusing on ballet, but she finds herself distracted by an adorable French boy. If you’ve been longing to hop on a plane to anywhere, this book will take you there!

Little, Brown Books

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp (April 6)

This novel offers a powerful story about two Latinx teens trying to find their place in their community while also falling in love for the first time. The main character, Penelope, aspires to be a chef, and it takes place in a restaurant, so it will definitely be a delicious read!

Simon Pulse

The Infinity Courts by Akemi Dawn Bowman (April 6)

Akemi Dawn Bowman is a wonderfully diverse author—writing stunning novels across genres that defy expectations. The Infinity Courts is no different. When Nami dies in a horrific shooting, her consciousness wakes up in Infinity, an AI controlled afterlife. Ophelia, an AI assistant like Siri, rules over the souls trapped there, creating a division among the separated sections—called Courts. This book is so original and fast-paced, it deserves to live beyond the book in cinematic glory.

Wednesday Books

Blessed Monsters by Emily A. Duncan (April 6)

Two years ago, Wicked Saints gave us a new series to obsess over. The dark fantasy world based on Polish mythology is something we haven’t seen before, giving the classic vampire story a new twist. We also got two new problematic boys to fall in love with. Serefin, the sad boi who doesn’t want to be king and drowns his problems in alcohol, and Malachiasz, the sadder boi who made himself a monster. The last book left us on a cliffhanger and we can’t wait to see what happens next!

Margaret K. McElderry Books

In Deeper Waters by F. T. Lukens (April 20)

Since I read The Gentleman’s Guide of Vice and Virtue, I’ve been dying to get my hands on another story like it! This story involves a noble boy ready to have fun on his coming-of-age tour when he’s kidnapped by pirates! This gay love story has a Pirates of the Caribbean vibe that sounds to die for.

Puffin

What’s Not to Love by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka (April 20)

This husband and wife writing duo have proven they can write a great swoon-worthy romance. This one centers around two high school overachievers competing for Harvard who are forced to spend time with each other. Rivals to lovers is an under-explored trope, which adds some spice to the classic enemies to lovers trope that we all love. Sparks are guaranteed to fly!

Advertisement

Henry Holt & Company

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky (April 13)

Now, I will read anything with the name “Mary Shelley” in the title. But a thriller with an elite prep school, secret societies obsessed with pranks, and cutthroat competition—sign me up! This novel promises to be dark and terrifying in all the right ways.

Balzer + Bray

Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli (April 20)

Becky Albertalli has been giving us warm, relatable, inclusive stories since Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda was published in 2015. This new novel promises the same warm fuzzies, but focuses on a pair of best friends and offers an extra serving of nerd, focusing on the school musical.

Dial Books

Too Bright To See by Kyle Lukoff (April 20)

Too Bright To See is a necessary and ultimately hopeful ghost story about Bug, an incoming middle-school student who’s discovering their identity while dealing with grief and change. Bug’s loss and discovery of their identity are well-written and explored with care in way that will be helpful to readers of all ages and gender identities, or anyone dealing with loss.

Feiwel and Friends

The Forest of Bones by Jane Hur (April 20)

This fast-paced thrilling mystery set in the 1420s Joseon (modern-day Korea). When her detective father goes missing, Hwani must confront the trauma from her past kidnapping to bring him home. Fierce and highly anticipated, any fan of mysteries and thrillers will want to read this immediately.

Advertisement

Quirk Books

Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O’Neal (April 27)

This debut tells a heartwarming and hilarious story about chronic illness. Priya is a dedicated, driven girl who’s life is turned upside down when she’s diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease. For comfort, she finds a community online of other kids with the same disease. As someone who’s always struggled with chronic illness, I am excited to see the challenges represented in YA!