Book Features

The 10 best poetry books for people who don’t read poetry

Graywolf Press / Copper Canyon Press / Dutton Books / Berkley
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Thunder Force' review: Melissa McCarthy bottoms-out in lame superhero spoof
No Newer Articles