December 2021 New Book Releases: Thrilling and Riveting Reads for Winter

If you’re wintering in a colder climate, you’ll understand that sometimes the best cold weather activity is snuggling under your warmest blankets, admiring the outside from a cozy place with a stack of good books beside you. If you’re in a warmer climate, then maybe you want to read about chilling locales, novels that will sweep you away with exquisite worldbuilding and characters. Whichever it is, December 2021 offers all of that in its new book releases; dark fantasy, thrilling romance, twist-filled and epic. And remember, a book makes a wonderful gift, so be sure to pre-order at your local bookstore early for the holidays!

Viking Books

Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (December 7)

Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem was breathtaking. Her command, poise, and words reverberated around the country and made her a household name. This beautiful collection is full of light, hope, and is a perfect gift for readers this holiday season.

Wednesday Books

If This Gets Out by Sophie Gonzales and Caleb Dietrich (December 7)

For fans of bandom and books like Grace and The Fury, this book is about the friendship and closeness of a boyband and the pressures of its queer members. Set against the backdrop of a European band tour and a best friends boyband romance, this book is thrilling and riveting.

Razorbill

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling (December 7)

A girl with the power to foresee your death with a touch and an undead girl work together to track down the other paranormals in their town–like the killer stalking their streets-while they feel a unnatural pull toward one another. This supernatural mystery with Sapphic vampires sounds too good to be true.

Sourcebook Fire

The Midnight Girls by Alicia Jasinska (December 7)

This dark fantasy set in a Polish inspired winter Kingdom is perfect for December. The enemies to lovers pairings, monster girl characters, and slow burn romance take this atmospheric and well-written fantasy to the next level.

Scholastic

I Know Your Secret by Daphne Benedis-Grab (December 7)

If you wished you had a middle-grade counterpart to a Karen McManus or Pretty Little Liars novel, you should definitely pick up this twisty and compelling novel.

Running Press Kids

Fools In Love: Fresh Twists on Romantic Tales edited by Rebecca Podos and Ashley Herring Blake (December 7)

We love our tropes here at The Young Folks, so much so that we have a whole series on it. If you’re a fan of enemies to lovers, fake relationships, mistaken identities, and other popular scenarios in the romance genre, you’ll be overjoyed to know that some of the best names in YA and romance have come together to write their takes and twists on tropes in a refreshing short story collection.

Delacorte Press

The Excalibur Curse by Kiersten White (December 7)

This enchanting series based on the legend of King Arthur with a feminist twist concludes with Queen Guinevere on a journey to restore a kingdom, separated from her friends and determined to set things right.

Advertisement

Henry Holt & Co.

The Big Reveal by Jen Larsen (December 7)

If you loved Dumplin‘ or Moxie, the books and movies, get ready to fall in love with Addie, a dancer who won’t be bodyshamed or slutshamed into giving up her dreams.

Delacorte Press

No Beauties or Monsters by Tara Goedjen

A YA thriller that is recommended by THE Jenny Lawson and YA thriller/horror Queen Erin A. Craig? Excuse us as we pre-order now. Get ready for a heart-pounding, read-way-too-late experience as you desperately fly through the novel uncovering its secrets.

Berkley Books

The Love Con by Seressia Glass (December 14)

Give me all the rom-coms set at conventions. They’re so fun. And the summary to this one is fantastic: “He’s cosplaying as her boyfriend but their feelings for each other are real.” What a delightful premise. Sign me up!

Advertisement