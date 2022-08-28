September 2022 New Book Releases: Hello Fall

Fall is my favorite time of year. What better time to sit with a stack of books, a cup of tea, a comfy blanket than the moment (here in the Northeast, at least) when the weather turns from sweltering to crisp. This Autumn promises a spectacular array of new book releases from new books from favorite authors to graphic novels and promising debuts. Whether you’re still relaxing in the warmth or preparing for chillier weather, I’m sure there’s plenty of choices among this month’s new titles to add to your TBR!

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas (September 6)

Feiwel & Friends

Aiden’s debut, The Cemetery Boys, was among my favorite YA fantasy releases of the last few years and I’ve enjoyed every wonderful book he’s written since. It’s no shock that this is highly anticipated for me and I know many fans are excited about the concept: Percy Jackson meets the Hunger Games? What a perfect Fall book to escape into!

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parish (September 6)

Sourcebooks Casablanca

If The Holiday, the most perfect Christmas movie of all (yes, it wins over Elf), is your favorite movie, then you need to read this book by Roan Parish. It’s The Holiday but LGBTQ! What a perfect concept for a holiday themed romance novel. It might be a little early for holiday books but if you celebrate, then maybe you’ve already set aside your holiday-themed reading. I know I have!

Coven by Jennifer Dugan, illustrated by Kit Seaton (September 6)

G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books

Speaking of holidays–if you don’t want to even think about Christmas or Hanukah yet, then maybe Halloween is more your style. And Coven, Jennifer Dugan’s debut graphic novel, is the book you need to get you in the spooky spirit. Brilliantly illustrated by Kit Seaton, Coven follows a young witch as she races to solve the murders of her family’s coven.

Serwa Boateng’s Guide to Vampire Hunting by Roseanne A. Brown (September 6)

Rick Riordan Presents

If you like middle-grade fantasy, chances are you’ve encountered the wonderfully imaginative novels from the Rick Riordan imprint. Some of the best middle-grade fantasy has been published from there and I know Roseanne A. Brown’s latest is no exception. Drawing on folklore from the author’s native Ghana, the book features a plucky young vampire slayer in this fun, exciting novel.

The Boy With The Bookstore by Sarah Echavarre Smith (September 6)

Berkley

Joelle thought she could get along with her shop neighbor, the good-looking tattooed Max, but when they’re forced to share more space, his behavior is anything but cordial. Unfortunately, their shared space means tensions boil over and they’re forced to work together to save their space. This enemies-to-lovers romance about a bookstore owner and bakery owner sounds like a recipe for my new favorite read.

Everything Is Okay by Debbie Tung (September 6)

Andrews McMeel Publishing

Now, more than ever, its important to talk about our mental health and Debbie Tung’s latest graphic novel, Everything Is Okay, is about anxiety and depression and how she navigates that. I loved Debbie’s relatable previous graphic novels, Quiet Girl In A Noisy World and Book Lover, and I know I’ll love this one too. If you like Sarah Andersen’s work, you’ll love Debbie Tung’s.

Killers of A Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn (September 6)

Berkley

A team of women in their 60s–and trained covert assassins–are on the run, hunted by the clandestine organization to which they’ve pledged their loyalty and lives. If this doesn’t sound thrilling and delightful, than you’ll need to read this book to get a better understanding of the words.

As Long As The Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (September 13)

Little, Brown Books For Young Readers

I haven’t come across many modern YA books that are about the Middle-East or Syria, and so Zoulfa Katouh’s voice is much needed in the YA space. A harrowing tale of survival, this may not be an easy read but it is a necessary one.

I’m The Girl by Courtney Summers (September 13)

Wednesday Books

Courtney Summers is one of those authors whose books will probably enrage and/or destroy you. With I’m The Girl, it might be both. A companion of sorts to Summers’ Sadie (a book I haven’t stopped thinking about since I read it), this thriller explores a predatory world of wealth and privilege and the girls who must wade through it to catch a killer.

The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman (September 20)

Pamela Dorman Books

If you just finished that killer season of Murders In the Building and you’re searching for something similar, you might want to try The Bullet That Missed, by Richard Osman. Part of his bestselling Thursday Murder Club series, it balances fast-paced mystery with emotional resonance (like Murders In The Building) and a big-hearted flair.

Not All Sheep Are Boring by Bobby Moynihan and illustrated by Julie Rowan-Zoch (September 20)

G.P. Putnam’s and Sons Books For Young Readers

Who says adults can’t enjoy picture books? Bobby Moynihan, an actor on SNL, has written a hilarious and wacky picture book about a group of wacky sheep that adults an enjoy with the kids in their lives, or without. Definitely a worthy addition to any family library.

The Witch and the Tsar by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore (September 20)

Ace

Baba Yaga is a fierce and enduring character who shows up often in fantasy and retellings. The Witch and The Tsar is no exception, since it reimagines Baba Yaga’s story alongside the reign of Ivan the Terrible. Combining myth and history, this book is for anyone who enjoys retellings, especially one that gives voice to maligned characters.

Spells For Forgetting by Adrienne Young (September 27)

Delacorte

After reading Fable, Adrienne Young has me as a loyal reader for life. Her twists, character portraits, and the tease of romance left me breathless–it was also a story set on a ship and I love those. I was already sold before I even read the premise of Spells for Forgetting, which may just be the perfect book for Fall. About ancestral magic, a second chance romance, and an unsolved murder, I can think of no better book than to read in a coffee or tea shop this season.

Big Bad by Lily Anderson (September 27)

Hyperion Avenue

Like Adrienne Young, Lily Anderson has had me as a loyal reader since her debut, a delightful enemies to lovers YA called The Only Thing Worse Than Me Is You that I have not shut up about since I first read it. Also, like Adrienne Young, I can picture no better book to read to welcome Fall than Big Bad by Lily Anderson. Any book in the Buffy verse screams Fall to me–maybe its the vampires–and so I’m so excited for this one. And if anyone can completely rock a Buffy tie-in novel, it’s Lily Anderson.

