September 2021 New Book Releases: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the start of Fall

September always marked the start of Fall for me, even though in most areas of the US, it still feels like Summer or as in other parts of the world, it actually is. It also marks Hispanic Heritage Month and there are plenty of books to read to celebrate. So grab your favorite pumpkin flavored drink and curl up with a good book this season. Happy reading!

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

The Jasmine Project by Meredith Ireland (September 7)

Who doesn’t love a good rom-com? Meredith Ireland’s The Jasmine Project is perfect for fans of Set It Up and Jenny Han’s novels (and their adaptations). Combine an overprotective, well-meaning family, eligible bachelors vying for Jasmine’s attention, and an ex-boyfriend who might want her back and this premise is exciting and charming all at once.

Knopf Books for Young Readers

Lotería by Karla Arenas Valenti, illustrated by Dana Sanmar (September 7)

Combining magical realism and a celebration of Mexican culture, Karla Arenas Velenti’s novel introduces readers to Clara, a girl desperate to save her missing cousin and caught up in a game of fate. If you loved Jumanji or Karuna Riazi’s The Gauntlet, you’ll love this fantastical middle-grade with dazzling illustrations.

Simon Pulse

The Bones of Ruin by Sarah Raughley (September 7)

A thrilling historical fantasy about a tight-rope walker, a deadly tournament, and unnatural powers should be on the top of your Fall TBR. Set in an alternate fantastical Victorian London, this novel has earned the praise of rising stars in YA such as Chloe Gong.

Little, Brown Books For Young Readeres

The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (September 7)

The Inheritance Games, a Knives Out style YA novel, was one of the best books of last year so it’s no wonder that readers are eagerly awaiting its sequel. There are so many twists and turns to be discovered, secrets to uncover and questions to puzzle over in this high-stakes novel.

Little Brown Young Readers

Tides of Mutiny by Rebecca Rode (September 7)

After reading Fable by Adrienne Young, I realized how fantastic stories of women on the open seas could be. I longed for women pirate stories, binged Black Sails, and waited eagerly for a story to fill that gap. Tides of Mutiny is about a young woman desperate to captain her own ship in a world that forbids women sailors might be that book.

Katherine Tegen Books

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson (September 7)

Though Tiffany D. Jackson is a horror filmmaker as well as a bestselling author, White Smoke is her first horror novel. Set in an old house and with echoes of The Haunting Of Hill House and Get Out, this eerie book features Jackson’s penchant for packing a punch. Psychologically thrilling, you’ll want to read this one quickly before the days get shorter and the dark comes faster.

Feiwel & Friends

A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix by C.B. Lee (September 14)

This book had me at Queer Asian pirates but knowing its written by C.B. Lee cemented its place on my TBR. Who doesn’t love a retelling? Who doesn’t love an inclusive retelling? Early reviews promise found family, exquisite use of favorite romance tropes, and a twist that will leave readers hooked.

Flatiron Books

Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed Edited by Saraciea J. Fennell (September 14)

Edited by our very own Saraciea J. Fennell, this anthology features a wide variety of stories and essays from Latinx authors and writers tackling assumptions, myths, and stereotypes about their culture and experiences. This important book deserves to read and shared widely.

Quill Tree Books

It All Comes Back To You by Farah Naz Rishi (September 14)

When their siblings start dating, teenagers Deen and Kiran have to confront their shaky past relationship as their families collide. This coming-of-age story is sweet, featuring moments of joy and love among these characters.

DC Comics

Unearthed: A Jessica Rivera Story by Lilliam Rivera, illustrated by Steph C. (September 14)

A DC comic that tackles current issues of immigration and xenophobia by Lilliam Rivera, Unearthed introduces readers to an incredible character in Jessica Rivera, a young girl who begins having dreams of Aztec gods. Like the other DC graphic novels, this title showcases amazing talent and a relatable (and necessary) story.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR)

The Hollow Heart by Marie Rutkoski (September 14)

Marie Rutkoski’s novels are some of the best written to grace YA shelves. Her writing is spectacular, her worldbuilding layered and intricate, and her characters well-drawn. This conclusion in her latest duology is just as romantic, enticing, and beautiful as her previous books.

Penguin Teen

Iron Window by Xiran Jay Zhao (September 21)

This book looked at love triangles and scoffed. Instead, Xiran Jay Zhao chose to grace readers with a polyamorous relationship in this book that reimagines figures of Chinese myth and history with a dash of Part Pacific Rim and The Handmaid’s Tale for good measure.

Viking Books for Young Readers

The Other Merlin (September 21)

An Arthurian teenage rom-com? In a voice like Galavant and A Knight’s Tale? Buckle up, Merlin fans, you’ve got a fun ride ahead. Featuring a bisexual gender-bent Merlin, grand comedic timing, and more wit to fit on a page, this is a joy to read.

Scholastic

The Things We Couldn’t Say by Jay Coles (September 21)

If you haven’t read Jay Coles yet, take this September to do so. This book is a bit heavy–parental abandonment and trauma–but its also hopeful as Gio, who’s realizing his bisexual identity, develops feelings for his new boy neighbor. The back copy of this book mentions Jay Coles is a new light in YA fiction and this book is definitely one of the reasons.

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

As If On Cue by Marissa Kanter (September 21)

This rom-com is an enemies to lovers YA story about two academic rivals who have to work together. Readers looking for a dose of theatre kids, Jewish representation, high school prank wars, and a quick fun read will love this one.

Tor Books

Under The Whispering Door by T.J. Klune (September 21)

We fell in love with TJ Klune’s words with The House In The Cerulean Sea and Under The Whispering Door is one of our most anticipated of 2021. Quirky and charming, and featuring a ghost in love with the ferryman, I’m ready for a story that’ll break my heart and put it back together again.

Quill Tree Books

Dark Rise by C.S. Pacat (September 28)

C.S. Pacat’s graphic novel series, Fence, and adult romance, Captive Prince, have gained quite a following. The anticipation for this series reached a fever pitch when the premise was first released and reading the summary and early reviews, it’s easy to see why.