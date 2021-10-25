Books

The Spookiest Halloween Reads, Recommended by Our Favorite Authors

HarperTeen
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Leo Sawikin Releases ‘Row Me Away’
No Newer Articles