‘The Nobleman’s Guide to Shipwreck and Scandal’ review: Mackenzi Lee’s ambling adventure offers insight into anxiety

The long anticipated, newest addition to the Montague Siblings series, The Nobleman’s Guide to Shipwreck and Scandal by Mackenzi Lee did not disappoint. Like the previous two in the series, this story is full of pirates and wild adventures, but because of our new main character, this is tempered with an exploration of internal vs. external pain.

A thoroughly anxious protagonist

Each book in the series follows a different Montague sibling. This third installment is Adrian’s story, which is interesting, because he was an infant and didn’t really play a role in the first two books. We’re meeting him for the very first time.

This poor little cinnamon roll is riddled with anxiety. The author did a fantastic job capturing his voice on the page. Intrusive thoughts constantly distract him, and every description he gives is shaped by his anxiety and insecurity. The reader feels his every worry. I felt genuinely immersed inside his head, and as someone who also struggles with anxiety, I felt for him. He is a sweet, lovable cinnamon roll, and I want nothing but the best for him.

A mysterious spyglass

The death of Adrian’s mother is what sets the story in motion. She went on holiday in Scotland and died slipping off a cliff. What haunts Adrian, though, is that she leaves her broken half of a spyglass behind. Since she was shipwrecked ten years ago, she has never parted with it. Adrian is positive it means something, and sets out to find the other half. But this journey brings him somewhere unexpected, to a sibling he never knew existed…

He meets Monty, and Monty is not thrilled about it. In fact, he tries to run away. Literally. But, encouraged by Percy, he agrees to have dinner with Adrian and eventually agrees to help him find the rest of the spyglass, starting in Rabat, Morocco.

Their relationship was without a doubt my favorite part of this book. Sibling relationships are a soft spot for me, and I loved how Monty slowly, slowly softened to Adrian. It was good character growth for him. He’s never really had to be a big brother before (Felicity always took care of herself), and caring for Adrian forced him to mature, even if he remained vain and a little silly.

The plot does not matter

So, I am not a plot person. I don’t need a lot of crazy events to enjoy a story—I just need good characters. This book is much more concerned with the three siblings (Felicity shows up too!) and their relationship, along with Adrian growing to accept his mental state. They do travel from location to location, searching for clues about the spyglass, and several thrilling run-ins with pirates that add excitement. So there are certainly lots of colorful characters and changes in scenery to add interest. However, if you are a reader who likes fast-paced adventures full of chases and swordfights, this book isn’t for you. But if you love these characters, you will love this ride.

Going in, I worried about the ending, because there are no easy fixes for mental illness. How would the story be successfully resolved while still ringing true? The ending did feel slightly anticlimactic, but it rang true, and I was happy with it.

Even if you’re new to the series, I think you can still dive into this book. Adrian is the most precious main character you’ll ever meet, and his siblings are so much fun. If nothing else, you will have a good laugh!

The Nobleman’s Guide to Shipwreck and Scandal was released on November 16.