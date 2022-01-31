Comics & Graphic Novels

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1038 Manga Recap: Big Mom’s big problems

Viz Media, TYF Illustration
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' season 3 finale review: "The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul" unleashes terror upon Horseshoe Bay
No Newer Articles