‘Nancy Drew’ season 3 finale review: “The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul” unleashes terror upon Horseshoe Bay

Now that was a great season finale! “The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul” gave us everything we loved about Nancy Drew, but the episode turned up the dial on the action and raised the stakes. Sure, most of the scenes came from a vision that retconned itself; however, it was a vision of a reality that would surely come to pass. So, we’ll count it all as necessary. Nancy Drew Season 3 ended on a high note and set up the series for more stories to tell while also delivering a good ending in case this was the final mystery.

In the foreshadowing vision, my jaw dropped from all the twists that developed for the Drew Crew. Nancy Drew showcased a plausible world where everything was a little bit more depressing and nothing worked out in their favor. Like, Ryan accidentally dying because of their fight with Temperance.

I had guessed that if anyone in the Drew Crew was going to die, it would be Ryan since he’s the outside member with the lesser storyline. His death came across as both surprising and emotional, especially with Nancy calling him “Dad” in his final moments. His relationship with Nancy had progressed significantly since she found out he was her birth father, so it was great having this emotional farewell and acknowledging their family connection.

George, Bess, and Nick running away from their problems worked with how their characters were early on in the series. Their reaction felt like they were falling back into bad habits, and the trauma from Ryan’s death made them fearful of moving their lives forward. Even though it was a vision, we shouldn’t forget what they did because they have that quality still inside them. The future tension could still push them to run away from their problems, like George being afraid of being a lawyer or Nick retreating from Horseshoe Bay. The possibility is still on the table.

Ace and Nancy’s vision reality was the greatest heartbreak and tease for any Nancy Drew fan. We finally got “Nace” admitting their feelings for each other and hooking up! The chemistry between them was so palpable; we almost had them together, but of course, Temperance had to get in the way. Her placing the death curse on Ace was just another way for Nancy Drew to keep the biggest couple apart and toy with our emotions. I’m glad Ace survived the vision and he’s alive in the current timeline, but it would’ve been nice to have more time with Nancy and Ace together. These stolen little moments are starting to become frustrating from all the teasing by the writers.

Colin Bentley/The CW

In the current timeline, were you surprised that Temperance died so easily? She died in the vision from Nancy’s earlier attack and she survived long enough to bring on the tidal wave, but Nancy Drew had built up the anticipation of it being a big climactic fight between her and the Drew Crew. Her getting stabbed in the back (literally) by Nancy felt a little unsatisfying. She is a powerful witch! Where were the spells? Where were the magical attacks and rituals? We needed a bit more from the Drew Crew before taking out their most powerful enemy yet. Her destruction on Horseshoe Bay had more impact than what was needed to stop her.

The only real long-lasting impact came from her death curse on Ace. My heart broke when Nancy refused to tell Ace the truth about her feelings and the spell. Everything she did was to protect Ace’s life, but if she only told him the truth, he would understand the great sacrifice she made for him. Nancy Drew loves the theme of “longing,” so we’ll have to brace ourselves for more longing looks and anticipation between them in future cases. And they’ll most likely have to work closer together now that she opened up her own investigation business and Ace works at the morgue.

What could the relic hunters be after? The married couple came across as creepy and sinister like they had something to hide. There’s a reason why their deal with Ryan involved him introducing them to the new keeper at the Historical Society (which now is Bess). My best guess: there is a relic they’re looking for that’s hidden away in the building that only Bess has access to, which they’ll manipulate to get. If there’s anyone who could potentially kill Ryan in a future season, it might be this strange pair.

“The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul” was a strong hour that delivered two realities for the Drew Crew. There was action, death, magical powers, an apocalypse, and a romance that was years in the making. If Nancy Drew does end here, this would be enough of an ending that sets the characters off on their own journeys. However, the cliffhanger of the open graves, the future of the Drew Crew, and the Nancy/Ace longing should be enough to bring Nancy Drew back for a fourth season. Crossing my fingers that the Drew Crew comes back to solve mysteries for another day!

Nancy Drew airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST and streams the next day on cwtv.com.