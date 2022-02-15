Comics & Graphic Novels

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1040 Manga Recap: Bogus Soul Pocus

Viz Media, TYF Illustration
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous ArticleThe 21 Best LGBTQ Couples on TV
Next ArticleMusic Premiere: Maeve Steele Releases “Tycho”