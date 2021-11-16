Music Reviews

Album Review: Marcus Gad Releases ‘Brave New World’

Marcus Gad
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous Article'The Nobleman's Guide to Shipwreck and Scandal' review: Mackenzi Lee's ambling adventure offers insight into anxiety
Next ArticleNIN3S Releases Debut Single/Music Video – “So Far So Close”