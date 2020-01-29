Movie Reviews

Kajillionaire Review: Life is what you steal for it in Miranda July’s newest indie wonderwork | Sundance 2020

Sundance Institute / Kajillionaire
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is that film/TV writer guy you know about, but haven't summoned up the courage to criticize in person. He hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and has published two books (that we know of).

Previous ArticleDownhill Review: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell face an uphill battle in saving this black comedy from itself | Sundance 2020
Next ArticleHow The Bold Type Season 4 premiere aimed to imitate real life