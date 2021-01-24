Film

What is really going on in the ‘Godzilla VS Kong’ trailer?

godzilla-vs-kong-legendary-warner-bros-monsterverse-secret-villain
Warner Bros Legendary / Toho
Evan Griffin

Boston, Massachusetts: Evan has been with TYF since 2013 and has been editor of the Video Games section since 2016. Passionate for research, in-depth analysis, collaboration, and videography, Evan has overseen multimedia content for events from Tribeca Film Festival to E3 and Penny Arcade Expo.

Previous Article'Nancy Drew' 2x01 review: "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" heightens the threat of the Alglaeca
No Newer Articles