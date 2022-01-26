Movie Reviews

Sundance 2022: ‘Girl Picture’ is for Gen-Z, not just about Gen-Z

Sundance Institute
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. former podcaster. TV Editor for The Young Folks. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleNow Streaming: Nobody, A Hero, and 25 more movies you can watch this week
Next Article'When You Get the Chance' review: Emma Lord's newest novel is romantic and musical