Now Streaming: Nobody, A Hero, and 25 more movies you can watch this week

We’re almost at the end of January, which means we’ll soon receive a glut of new streaming options in time for Valentine’s Day. Before all that heartbreak happens, however, we’ve collected a list of titles, new and old, that just hit some of the biggest streaming services over the last week. Here’s our weekly guide on what to watch and where.

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite streaming service that originally started out by mailing DVDs to your parents.

Netflix

On Netflix: Aziz Ansari, Annabelle, and brand new, critic-approved titles

Ansari is back on Netflix, but not for another season of that show where you can’t relate to his problems. No, just a new comedy special where you can’t relate to Aziz Ansari’s problems (probably). Also, Netflix has released a slew of new 2022 films, some of them with buzzy reviews like My Father’s Violin and Munich – The Edge of War. If you’re in the mood for a scare, you can also check out Annabelle: Creation, which is also now streaming on HBO Max.

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022)

The Royal Treatment (2022)

My Father’s Violin (2022)

Munich – The Edge of War (2022)

Donkeyhead (2022)

Perfect Strangers (2022)

Amandla (2022)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeyman (2021)

Definition Please (2020)

The Gift (2018)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Universal

On HBO Max: Nobody, Alvin, and Annabelle

We have some old favorites and fairly recent ones to seek out on HBO Max right now, including last year’s surprise hit action knockout, Nobody, which stars Bob Odenkirk. And if you’ve been meaning to settle on why there are so many Alvin and the Chipmunk sequels (or squeakquels, since God rules with an iron fist), you finally have your chance.

Invisibles (2022)

Moses Storm: Trash White (2022)

Nobody (2021)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Amazon Studios

On Prime Video: New docs, old docs, Noah Baumbach, and a trio of 90s comebacks

Is Prime Video the best place to find documentaries that didn’t come out at a festival 9 months ago? Possibly. Amazon’s streaming service has titles all over the genre spectrum, from the Super Size Me sequel that came out in 2019 (no really, that’s an actual movie) to the Noah Baumbach movie from 2005 you lied to your NYU friends about seeing. Plus one of the frontrunners for Best International Feature is finally available for your Oscars 2022 scorecard.

A Hero (2021)

ATTICA (2021)

Pachchis (2021)

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! (2019)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2016)

Dear Viola (2014)

No Place On Earth (2012)

Under the Boardwalk: The Monopoly Story (2011)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Love Stinks (1999)

Big Bully (1996)

Mo’ Money (1992)

