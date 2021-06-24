Music Premiere: Plain Mister Smith Releases Silky, Melodic “Strange Strangers”

Plain Mister Smith introduces his brand-new single, “Strange Strangers,” featuring Jordan Klassen. “Strange Strangers” is lifted from Plain Mister Smith’s upcoming self-titled EP.

The genesis of the EP occurred, according to Plain Mister Smith, aka Mark Jowett, when he experienced a vision one night. A man dressed in a pinstripe suit with a globular head stood looking at him. Jowett didn’t know if somehow the man had gotten in his house, or was an apparition, or a peculiar doppelganger.

Adding to the sumptuous harmonics of the EP are the vibrant voices of Jordan Klassen and Jocelyn Price, as well as John Raham (drums), Darren Parris (bass), and Sophie Heppel (violin). Chris Perry handled mixing duties on some of the songs, while Plain Mister Smith played guitars, synths, and cello, along with doing everything else simply because, like most musicians, he can’t resist.

“Strange Strangers” opens on dreamy, soft colors, glittering and gleaming as Jordan Klassen’s lusciously nuanced tenor imbues the lyrics with smooth, creamy tendrils. When the rhythm enters, the song takes on drifting flavors of graceful, low-slung prog-rock tinted by elusive filaments of folk-rock.

“In spacetime continuums / I’m just a dreamer / My mind streams scenarios / Just follow me / I’ll take you where you never go.

Vaguely reminiscent of Le Orme merged with Emerson, Lake and Palmer, only infused with elegant orchestral savors, “Strange Strangers” shimmers, wafts, floats, and glides on cashmere-hued washes, akin to tantalizing wisps of recollection.

At once magical and hypnotic, “Strange Strangers” reveals the imaginative creativity and rich compositional talents of Plain Mister Smith.

Follow Plain Mister Smith Facebook | Instagram

Advertisement